This Ergonomic Book Stand Helped Me Optimize My Productivity

Transitioning from working in a traditional office to working from my kitchen table was taking a toll on my mind and my body. I was dealing with a tight neck, strained shoulders, and waning productivity. During one of my nightly Google deep dives, I came across the concept of ergonomics. I learned ergonomics is essentially about designing the workplace to properly fit the worker. With optimized ergonomics on their side, the worker becomes more productive.

Inspired by my research, I took the first step in optimizing the ergonomics of my “home office” by buying an ergonomic book stand from SYITCUN. After months of daily use, I am now a full believer in the magical power of ergonomics. My aches and pains have diminished drastically, while my productivity is better than ever. Most often, I use the book stand to keep my computer screen at eye level. This keeps me from slouching forward and transforming myself into The Hunchback of Notre Dame. I have learned the hard way that keeping my neck in such an awkward, unnatural position is a one-way ticket to Pain Town. Also, the book stand is made from sturdy aluminum which keeps my expensive laptop secure, so I never have to worry about it crashing down.

As a writer, I often need to reference other materials while I type. Keeping track of my computer as well as a book is a nightmare, especially when you are dealing with a stubborn book that can’t seem to stay open by itself. With the book stand, I can focus on getting my work done and not worry about losing my page.

This book stand isn’t just a work at home essential for me. Slowly but surely, it has found its way into my free time. For example, one of my favorite things to do is to read right before bed. Reading in bed puts me in yet another awkward and often painful position. Again, I’m left with neck pain from the curled-up position and sore wrists from holding a book for long periods.

I decided to try out the ergonomic book stand in bed and it has me living my best life. Its angle is adjustable so it is easy to sit back into a comfortable position, relax, and read my newest mystery novel, pain-free. I have also used it in the kitchen to hold up a hefty cookbook while I baked. No longer are my cookbooks covered in flour and vegetable oil.

Small changes make a big difference. To some people, a small change may be taking a short walk each day. My small change was taking a chance on an ergonomic book stand from Amazon. No matter where I am at home, I’m able to be way more comfortable than I would be without it.

If you are struggling through the work from home transition like I was, I highly recommend getting this book stand for yourself. It’s also great for bookworms, bakers, or anyone that can use an extra hand. You can boost your productivity while prioritizing your self-care; which is a win-win if you ask me.

SYITCUN Adjustable Book Stand Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.