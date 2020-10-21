I Only Wore Sports Bras — Until I Bought This Everlane Bra

A few months ago, I went on a stay-at-home organizing binge, and one of my biggest targets was my closet. Like most women who found themselves hunkering down these days, my bra drawer had become an unnecessary pile of sturdy-feeling bras that I hadn’t worn in years and certainly wouldn’t wear while spending most of my time at home. My solution to the discomfort of more traditional bras was to instead rely on thin-strapped sports bras that would provide virtually no support if I were at the gym, but felt invisible (and comfortable) underneath a sweater. Recently though, I found this bra from Everlane that balances the gentle comfort I look for with a more functional, classic shape.

It’s no secret that Everlane has consistently delivered basic staples that are affordable, easy-to-pair, and comfortable. The ReNew Bra is part of their line made from ECONYL, a nylon made from recycled plastic bottles. Sold in two shades of tan and black, its straps are easy to adjust and it slips over the head, no clasps needed. It has a minimalist style without wire or any extra lace appliques and bows that many bra brands add on. This leaves a clean, non-itchy texture that I could even wear to bed.

The other thing I love about this bra is how easy it is to wash. When I would throw my revolving display of sports bras into the laundry, I always had to dig through the hamper to find dislodged cups and reinsert them. This cupless bra eliminates that tedious task and makes it ready to wear fresh out of the dryer.

Though it’s a perfect bra to wear when I’m spending my day on the couch in loungewear, it still has enough coverage for when I need to go outside. Its V-neckline makes it perfect for wearing under tees, and it feels equally relaxed under turtlenecks or sweatshirts. The stretchy nylon gives it a silky, barely-there feeling that’ll make you wish all of your clothes were made from recycled plastic bottles.

The ReNew Bra Buy on Everlane $ 25

