CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    This Filtration Bottle Produces Clean Water In Seconds

    Practical

    Ad by Daily Beast Shop

    Bringing water with you on hikes and camping trips is crucial, and the only way to guarantee a safe source of drinking water — and adequate hydration — for an extended period of time. (The same applies if you’re traveling to a country where it’s not as safe to drink the tap water.)  This 1Tac 1Hydro Series Filtration Bottle allows you to drink safe, clean water wherever you go. It removes 99.9999% of water-borne bacteria from any water source — whether that’s a sink or a stream — through the filtration straw. It’ll last for up to 6,000 cups of clean water, which works out to 375 gallons — that should last you for well over a year.  The 1Tac 1Hydro Series Filtration Bottle usually costs $39.99, but you can get it now on sale for $29.99.

    Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.