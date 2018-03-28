This Filtration Bottle Produces Clean Water In Seconds

Bringing water with you on hikes and camping trips is crucial, and the only way to guarantee a safe source of drinking water — and adequate hydration — for an extended period of time. (The same applies if you’re traveling to a country where it’s not as safe to drink the tap water.) This 1Tac 1Hydro Series Filtration Bottle allows you to drink safe, clean water wherever you go. It removes 99.9999% of water-borne bacteria from any water source — whether that’s a sink or a stream — through the filtration straw. It’ll last for up to 6,000 cups of clean water, which works out to 375 gallons — that should last you for well over a year. The 1Tac 1Hydro Series Filtration Bottle usually costs $39.99, but you can get it now on sale for $29.99.
