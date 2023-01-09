Santos Staffer Who Allegedly Impersonated McCarthy’s Chief of Staff Was Paid Nearly $100K
DUPED
A new report reveals the identity of a staffer for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) who allegedly impersonated new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s chief of staff while trying to solicit donations from wealthy donors. That man, who was paid nearly $100,000 by the Santos campaign, is Sam Miele, according to CNBC, and he allegedly made calls and signed campaign emails claiming to be Dan Meyer, in order to leverage the McCarthy aide’s influence and usher larger sums out of potential donors. The alleged scheme was perpetuated in the 2020 election cycle and then again in 2022, according to the outlet. Despite being sworn in on Friday, Santos is now at risk of losing his newly minted political career, as he faces FEC complaints and multiple investigations by the Nassau County district attorney and federal prosecutors in New York.