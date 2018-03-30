This Glass Cutting Kit Turns Beer And Wine Bottles Into Glasses and Candles

If you're the type of person who likes to line your bookshelves with vintage bottles, or you just happen to have a healthy supply of empty beer or wine bottles at home, this Kinkajou Bottle Cutting and Candle Making Kit could be your new weekend hobby. The kit includes a bottle cutter that’ll help you repurpose your favorite bottles into new, Pinterest-worthy glassware, or you can take it one step further and turn those new glasses into homemade soy candles. (The kit includes all of the necessary supplies for the candle-making, as well.) Usually, the Kinkajou Bottle Cutting and Candle Making Kit costs $86.97, but you can get it now on sale for $59.99.
