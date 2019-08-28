The Corkcicle Hybrid Canteen Is 50% Glass, 50% Steel, and 100% My New Favorite Bottle

I forgot that I filled my water bottle last night, chock full of ice, and placed it on my bedside table. In the morning, I woke up assuming it would be lukewarm and stale-tasting, but to my surprise, the ice was still visible and the water was still cold. I didn’t fill a giant, stainless steel behemoth of a bottle. Instead, I used my new favorite drinking vessel: the Corkcicle Hybrid Canteen.

Previously, I swore by the original Canteen for wine-related situations. And while the original Canteen could hold a whole bottle of wine, the Hybrid is more of a sipping bottle you bring with you. First of all, the “hybrid” refers to the fact that this puppy is part glass and part (silicone-coated) stainless steel. That duality gives you all the hypoallergenic properties you get from glass and all the insulating properties you expect from vacuum-insulated stainless steel.

My favorite feature, something other bottles take for granted, is the wide mouth. All the other water bottles I’ve previously relied on have skimpy mouths that you could barely fit a half-melted ice cube through. I hate room temperature water so I need my H2O intake to consist of roughly 50% water and 50% ice. The wide mouth on the Hybrid Canteen allows me to shove as much ice as I want into it without struggling. From now on, I’ll fill this with everything from my morning iced coffee to my overnight water to, yes, even wine. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.