This Governor Had the Funniest Response to His Kamala Harris VP Hype
SELF DEPRECATING
Democratic Colorado governor Jared Polis gave a humorous, self-deprecating response when asked if he’d consider being Kamala Harris’ running mate. “Obviously, if somebody asks, I’d take a serious look at it,” Gov. Polis told KKTV. “My phone hasn’t rung yet. Look, If they, if they do the polling and it turns out that they need a 49-year-old, balding, gay Jew from Boulder, Colorado, they got my number.” Humor aside, Polis does like the idea of a governor being Harris’s running mate, saying during the interview that governors “are executives ready to go.” Polis sang the current vice president’s praises at the top of the interview when he said, “Kamala Harris is going to be an amazing president, and as the father of a 10-year-old daughter, I was so excited to be able to tell her yesterday that our country is about to have our first woman president. It’s about time.” Polis has been Colorado’s governor since 2019 and was the first openly gay man elected as governor.