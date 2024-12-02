This Head Shaver Will Have You Ditch Your Hats to Show Off Your Dome

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Bald is a bold style because of its simplicity—it shouldn’t be hard to pull off. But shaving the back of your head can be a risk to your scalp’s safety and your look. That’s why MANSCAPED introduced a safer product that provides a smoother shave. The Dome Shaver Pro allows 360 degrees of movement around your head without causing nicks. This allows you to revisit areas multiple times and ensure you don’t miss a patch. It’s also waterproof, allowing for use in and out of the shower.

The Dome Shaver™ Pro Buy At MANSCAPED $ 140 Free Returns | Free Shipping

ADVERTISEMENT

MANSCAPED is known for its lower-impact shaving solutions. The products are meant to get the job done without making you bleed. That’s what sets The Dome Shaver Pro apart. It glides comfortably and flexes around your head shape, giving you that perfectly bald look every time.