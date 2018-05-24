This Headphone Jack Plug Stops Hackers From Eavesdropping Through Your Devices' Microphones

The web isn't exactly known as a haven for privacy, and the microphones in our smartphones and tablets are just another target for hackers. Many people don't understand exactly how easy it is for hackers to eavesdrop on our conversations, which is what inspired the Nope Portable Sound Microphone Blockers. Compatible with phones, laptops, tablets, and virtually anything else with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Nope is engineered with microelectronic circuitry that turns off your device's microphones, giving any snoopers the boot. Nope blockers are extremely small, so they come with a keychain holder to ensure you don’t lose them when they’re not in use. You can get two Nope Portable Sound Microphone Blockers today for $16.99, saving 22% off the usual $21.99 price.
