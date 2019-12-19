This Indoor Garden Is the Easiest Way to Get Fresh Herbs In the Dead of Winter, Especially When It’s $80
These days, the sun rises after you’re already awake and sets before you’ve left work. It’s time to bundle up and hunker down. The same goes for our gardens. We look back fondly at tending to our herbs and veggies in the sunshine as we stare out the window into the cold. But fear not, because there’s a solution. The Aerogarden Harvest Elite gives you access to fresh herbs without much hassle. On sale today for $80, this hydroponic garden gives you the ability to grow up to six separate herb plants, all provided by seed pods. All you need to do is pay attention to when the machine needs water or plant food (it even turns the LED grow light on and off automatically). It’s easily the best way to grow herbs indoors, no matter the time of year. The included seed kit comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint and you can easily buy more pods with different combinations of seed varieties. And if you order it today, it’ll get to you before Christmas.
Aerogarden Harvest Elite
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.