This Instant Coffee Is Actually Good. Really Good.
THE BEST PART OF WAKING UP
“I need coffee” is something you might hear me say around 2PM each and every day. But the trouble is, it never really feels worth it to brew an entire pot just for myself. A pour over —with all the weighing and timing — is good, but too much to deal with in the middle of the day. And then there’s much maligned instant coffee. While the fastest, it always well, leaves something to be desired. Or so I thought, until I tried Kuju.
Kuju Coffee Basecamp Blend
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Kuju is instant coffee in pour over’s clothing.. Each pack is a tiny tea bag-sized packet of coffee, pre-ground, pre-measured, ready to go. It even has hooks on both sides, so it can hug your mug with the bag gently sitting inside of it without dropping. All you do is rip off the perforation on top and anchor the bag to the mug with the attached paper hooks. From there, you boil some water, and pour directly into the exposed coffee grounds. Coffee will slowly brew through the tea bag and directly into your mug. Pour over has never been easier.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.