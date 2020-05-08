This Is Asymmetric Warfare, and Trump is Crushing His Foes

What politician would neglect to don a mask on a visit to a factory producing masks? That’s like refusing to eat a deep-fried Twinkie while campaigning at the Iowa State Fair.

That person would be Donald Trump. I bring it up because not wearing one isn’t a tic, like Obama wearing dad jeans or Nixon pouring ketchup on his cottage cheese. It’s a tell, Dr. Trump’s way of signaling that he knows more than the entire health-care community. That the COVID-19 scourge is over when he declares it is. Likewise, that the economy will resume when he says it will.

To that end, he trusted the mask-free Jared Kushner, his obedient son-in-law who knows even less than he does, to form a shadow task force and muck up getting supplies with volunteers as inexperienced as the four college interns running White House personnel. The person who didn’t bring peace to the Middle East and oversaw the disastrous government shutdown edged out the even more servile Mike Pence, whose stubborn refusal to mask up while visiting coronavirus patients at the Mayo Clinic prompted Mother Pence to make up an excuse for it to avoid the obvious one that he’s afraid to offend the boss.