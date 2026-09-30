This Is Exactly What Humiliated Trump Will Do Next: Author

President Donald Trump’s post-midterm temper tantrum will hit loyalists in his inner circle hardest, his longtime biographer predicts.

Author Michael Wolff tells the Inside Trump’s Head Podcast that the president will not react kindly to the widely expected blue wave that polling shows will hit on Election Day.

“He would literally dissolve,” Wolff said of Trump. “It would be the existential event of his life. He cannot be a loser.”

Wolff predicted that Trump’s inner circle will wind up paying the price as his inability to concede defeat collides with a GOP midterm rout and his newfound status as a lame duck. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Wolff said that “puppeteer” Trump will then look for someone to blame. He said the president will hand some Republicans a “moment in the sun,” before eventually “pulling the rug out from under them” as well.

“Blame is elemental to Trump,” Wolff said. “He is going to throw dirt on virtually anybody who is a Republican. And what he’s going to say about all of these people who might want to replace him is that you’re nothing without me.”

Wolff suggested Trump would give some allies a “moment in the sun,” before eventually “pulling the rug out from under them” as well. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

The author pointed out that the question is not whether Republicans will lose the midterms, but how badly, making Trump’s potential meltdown imminent.

“They will certainly lose the House. They may lose the Senate,” he said. “Whatever happens there, it’s not going to be pretty, and there’s not going to be a real way to spin anything else, but we’ve done terribly in this election.”

Wolff expects Trump to react differently than his predecessors after a resounding midterm defeat. While others have taken the results as a signal to look inward and change course, he does not expect Trump to do the same.

“They say, OK, yeah... that went badly for us... and we... hear you,” he said. “And then they do something: they fire people... they reshuffle the Cabinet, they modify positions.”

Wolff said Bill Clinton “basically became a Republican” after the Democrats were routed in the 1994 midterms. Republicans picked up eight Senate seats and a net 54 House seats then.

However, Wolff says Trump is incapable of anything close to admitting defeat.

“And that’s actually one of the reasons he won’t be able to say, ‘OK, I hear you, and we’re going to adjust.’ Why? Because that would be an acknowledgment of losing. I mean, that would be actually listening to someone else.”

Instead, Wolff predicts that Trump will double down on his priorities.

“More f--k you, more ‘I can do anything I want,’” Wolff said. “‘I want more tariffs, more deportation, more war.’

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has previously told the Daily Beast: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud.”