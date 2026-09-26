This Is How Idiot Trump Is Being Played by China: Author

President Donald Trump got sized up by his Chinese counterpart during a three-day state visit to Washington, D.C., his longtime biographer said.

Author Michael Wolff said Chinese President Xi Jinping, 73, used his first visit to the U.S. capital in over a decade to “profile” Trump, 80, as China continues to assert its claim over Taiwan.

“Xi is feeling around about how stupid Trump is, how unconcerned Trump is, how unserious Trump is, and what is their advantage there,” Wolff told Inside Trump’s Head co-host Joanna Coles.

“Essentially, they are profiling Donald Trump. They will also have a view about: is there a level of dementia here? What’s the age factor? How has that affected Trump? And, ultimately, does he really care about Taiwan?” he continued.

Wolff also claimed that Xi knows Trump can be baited into making a mistake “very easily.”

“The entire relationship with Taiwan and with China is all about language, about these kinds of precise words that we use, and that defines the situation. And if you veer from those words, then the situation becomes less defined,” he said. “Now, with Donald Trump, of course, because he barely has a vocabulary of 300 words, Xi is trying to suggest to Donald Trump a new language which would then be beneficial to the Chinese.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, were welcomed with much fanfare upon landing in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Trump literally rolled out the red carpet for the communist leader, whom he later praised as “strong” and “fit” in a fawning Truth Social post.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rolled out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan earlier this week. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

In his remarks at the White House arrival ceremony on Thursday, Xi invoked the Thucydides Trap, the theory named after a Greek general positing that the risk of violent conflict increases when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power.

“We should coexist in peace,” Xi said. “As I have said many times, China and the United States, as two major countries, stand to gain from cooperation and will both lose in confrontation. We do not need to avoid mentioning competition, but our competition should be a healthy one and should be kept within bounds.”

“Our two militaries should maintain regular dialogue, and improve mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention,” he continued. “The Thucydides Trap can be overcome.”

The Chinese president was in Washington, D.C. for three days. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Chinese officials have long viewed the theory as a cautionary tale that must be avoided, according to experts. Xi also invoked the Thucydides Trap in May, when Trump paid a visit to China.

Wolff thinks Trump should view Xi’s latest remarks as a threat.

Trump also hosted a state dinner at the White House for Xi. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“The important thing to understand is what is Xi saying here, and Xi is essentially issuing a kind of threat to Trump. It’s a warning, basically, about Taiwan. That’s the only issue here,” he said.

“I mean, it is and has always been the central Chinese issue with the U.S. Trump, for all his bellicosity, really likes to get along with these guys. So that’s what he’s saying: ‘We can get along. We can get along if you don’t press the Taiwan issue.’ And again, that’s the interesting thing about Trump, who has no real position, no real ideology, no real background. He doesn’t care. Let’s just flatter each other. In an ideal world, that is what happens with Donald Trump.”