This Is RFK Jr.’s Explosive Plan to Seize Power: Author

Donald Trump’s longtime biographer believes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is plotting a return to the campaign trail with a particular agenda in mind.

Appearing on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Michael Wolff theorized that the health secretary is laying the groundwork for another presidential run in 2028 by capitalizing on the current political climate, which he describes as “conspiracy hypochondria.”

“My theory, and I’m gonna expand on this... [is] that politics at this point in time is the intersection of conspiracy and hypochondria,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles. “RFK Jr. understands that, and that is the circumstance and the issue—the zeitgeist—that he is going to try to run to take him to the presidency.”

The author explained that Kennedy’s embrace of conspiracies, particularly surrounding the food industrial complex, coupled with the “intense focus on one’s own well-being” among Americans, could drive his presidential platform.

Wolff believes that Kennedy is planning another presidential run in 2028. MARK MAKELA/REUTERS

“I think RFK Jr.—still Jr. at 72—understands this and sees it as a very potent issue,” he said. “He’s gonna be the food pyramid president.”

Kennedy initially ran as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election before dropping out in August 2024 and endorsing Trump.

Throughout his tenure as Trump’s health secretary, the vaccine skeptic has made efforts to put himself and his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda front and center. Last week, he launched The Real Food Show—an online cooking program where he highlights affordable meals that adhere to his dietary guidelines.

RFK Jr. is using the show to demonstrate how to use the new "Dietary Guidelines for Americans" to cook meals. The Real Food Show

Coles highlighted how Kennedy has repeatedly stressed that America is experiencing an “epidemic of loneliness,” which Wolff said is intentional.

“[It’s] all a form of hypochondria—of looking at the body assuming all of your problems are related to things going wrong in your body. And things go wrong as soon as you start to think this,” Wolff said. “RFK is, in some sense, implanting this idea, and then people go, ‘Oh my God, yes—I feel it.’”

Aside from Kennedy’s efforts to take the spotlight, other top Trump administration officials have launched their own vainglorious pursuits, such as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s road trip reality show and Vice President JD Vance’s latest book.

“Everybody is running for president. Everybody is... exploring their next career step,” Wolff explained. “RFK Jr. is running for president. Sean Duffy, dark horse, but I’m sure he figures why not? JD Vance—where is JD Vance? Writing books, out there talking.”

JD Vance and his new book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty/Harper

“Again, everybody is positioning themselves. And that means not doing their jobs, by... the very nature of what that takes to be out there, to go through in this process of presenting themselves, of branding themselves,” he added. “It’s another job in itself, which will then take away from the job that they are being paid to do.”

The Daily Beast reached out to HHS for comment.