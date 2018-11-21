This Is The Smartest Jacket You'll Ever Own

Wearing this bomber jacket will be the only way you'll want to travel from now on. The BauBax men's bomber jacket has pockets for all your devices, a built-in neck pillow and eye mask, and even a detachable hood, so you'll always have space for whatever you need on your trip. In addition, it also has built-in gloves, a microfiber cloth, neoprene lined drink pocket, portable charge pocket, blanket pocket, and double lined hand-warming pockets. This is basically the Swiss Army Knife of lightweight outerwear, and you can get it for 15% off with the code EBFSD15 at checkout. For under $60, you get a piece of outerwear that you can go anywhere with.
Want even more deals? Check out our list of headphones, cameras, and more.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.