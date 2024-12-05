This Is the State Where It’s Easiest to Be in the 1 Percent

Cheat Sheet
1
Man Arrested After TikTok Video Shows ‘Trump’ Flamethrower Stunt
SO HE’S A FAN
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.05.24 11:30AM EST 
The words "Trump" and "USA," which a Maryland man allegedly burned into the pavement outside his house using a flamethrower.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department

A 35-year-old Maryland man was arrested after allegedly torching the words “Trump” and “USA” into the pavement outside his house in Glen Burnie. Craig McQuin’s wife reportedly filmed the stunt and put it on TikTok, where several neighbors spotted the video and tipped off police. Flamethrowers are illegal in Maryland, and officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and Fire/Arson & Explosives team showed up at McQuin’s house to investigate on Nov. 15. McQuin now faces charges of second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property (greater than $1,000), and possession of a destructive device—an offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine all on its own, according to The Baltimore Banner. Police have reportedly seized the TikTok video as evidence, but the charred message is visible in the news report below. Doesn’t look like “Trump” “USA” to us, but maybe it read more clearly when it was on fire.

Read it at CBS News

2
Donald Trump Asks UFC Boss if Barron Could Be a Cage Fighter
IN THE RED CORNER
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 8:28AM EST 
Published 12.05.24 5:41AM EST 
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump turned to one of his friends in high places to see if his son could become a professional cage fighter, according to a new clip sweeping across the internet. The MAGA commander in chief, 78, was seen in a clip from the documentary series Art of the Surge, which chronicles his re-election campaign, speaking to UFC boss Dana White. His 6-foot-7 son Barron waited in the wings, and cordially introduced himself to a woman out of shot, and then to White. Trump Sr. appears surprised the two hadn’t met before, then asked: “Can we make him into a fighter?” The president-elect got big laughs for his tongue-in-cheek comment—but a cursory head shake from the young man. The clip also caused ripples online as it was the first time a lot of people had heard the New York University student speak. “Barron has his Dad’s speech cadence!” one X user said.

Read it at New York Post

Keep Your Friends' Skin and Hair Glowing All Winter Long With These Beauty Gifts
SLEIGH
AD BY Avon
Published 12.05.24 12:00AM EST 
A woman holding up a small gift box. The box is a light red while the bow is dark red.
Avon

If you’re trying to pick up gifts for the loved ones on your list, here’s a tip: everyone appreciates the gift of softer and more manageable hair and skin. The Avon Company, North America has been in the beauty industry for over a century and stocks some of the trendiest skin care, fragrances, and personal care items on the market. These curated picks ensure your giftee will be glowing even on the dullest winter day.

This moisturizer tackles one of winter’s biggest annoyances—chapped lips. It has a hydration-boosting formula that counteracts dry air while visibly softening lips and adding a glossy hint of color.

Beyond Glow Lipcerin Hydrating Tinted Lip Care
Buy At Avon$20

Free Shipping

Cold air strips away the skin’s natural moisture, which leads to cracking and flaking. The Beyond Glow Serum uses vitamin B3 to strengthen the skin’s barrier against colder temperatures and even out skin tone.

Beyond Glow Snail Mucin Complex & Niacinamide Serum
Buy At Avon$34

Free Shipping

This replenishing hair mist uses rice water—a popular traditional beauty treatment in Asia—to revitalize and nourish dull and damaged hair.

Organist Rice Water Moisture Replenish Hair Mist
Buy At Avon$24

Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Flavor Flav Says NBC Booted Him From Dressing Room at Tree Lighting
QUIT PLAYING GAMES
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.24 11:19AM EST 
Flavor Flav at a Team USA press conference during the Paris Olympics.

Flavor Flav at the Paris Olympics.

Mike Lawrie/Getty

Rapper Flavor Flav said he was kicked out of the Backstreet Boys’ dressing room before NBC’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on Wednesday night. “I feel weird,,, I was invited to the Rockefeller Tree Lighting tonite and I was escorted to see my boy,,, THE BACKSTREET BOYS,,, and we were backstage in their dressing room,,, security came up to me and says @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave,” he wrote. The Backstreet Boys performed at the show, along with other stars including Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Flavor Flav added that he did a lot of promotion for NBC during the Olympics. Later, he posted on X: “I deleted the tweet,,, but my spirit is broken.” He replied to a fan comment and said that the boy band did speak up for him during the incident. But just a few hours later, it seemed like the rapper had moved on. “Christmas in the city,,, ain’t nothing like the Rockefeller tree lighting,” he captioned a video of himself in front of the tree in Olympics gear.

Read it at TMZ

4

This Is the State Where It’s Easiest to Be in the 1 Percent

TIME TO MOVE?
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.05.24 10:07AM EST 
The U.S. Capitol building
Leah Millis/Reuters

Those of you looking to rocket yourselves into the nation’s top 1 percent of earners may want to consider a move: Axios reports that based on IRS data, while an annual income of $800,000 is considered the national bar for entry into this fiscal bracket, it’s a different story when you look at individual states. In West Virginia, an annual income of $426,000 puts a person in the 1 percent, the lowest figure in the country. The highest thresholds, by contrast, are in Washington, D.C., at $1.22 million per year; Connecticut, at $1.17 million; Massachusetts, at $1.13 million; and California, at $1.05 million. Important to note, however, is that the average adjusted gross income for West Virginia in 2021 was $60,300 versus $112,500 in California. That’s thanks to differences in local job markets and industries and population density, but the numbers track with averages released earlier this year. Meanwhile, the national average salary for the U.S. was about $66,622 in 2023, a long way off even from the low end of the 1 percent.

Read it at Axios

HP's Premium Photo Printer Is $70 Off for a Limited Time
DEAL ALERT
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 12.02.24 4:12PM EST 
HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
HP.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s not every day that you can score a deal on a high-quality printer at a lower cost. Investing in a quality printer for your home or office is a game-changer, and while it’s not the most fun purchase, it’ll pay for itself in a couple of months. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay full price for a solid printer, thanks to HP’s current sale. Right now, you can score the HP Envy Inspire 7955e, the brand’s premium at-home photo printer for $70 off. If you’re looking for a solid holiday gift that they’ll actually use, the deluxe multi-purpose printer is a great choice—especially for photographers and anyone who works from home.

HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
$70 Off
Buy At HP

The all-in-one printer is also designed with HP’s Wolf Essential Security system to keep your information secure and keep hackers out. Plus, unlike other printers that require you to get your hands dirty to replenish the ink, this one offers a 15-second mess-free ink refill experience with bottles that can be plugged into the tank. Say goodbye to messes and hello to your new printer. Best of all? For a limited time, score three months of Instant Ink with HP+.

5
Bitcoin Rockets Past $100,000 After Trump Picks Pro-Crypto SEC Chief
ALL TIME HIGH
Sean Craig
Published 12.05.24 5:16AM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump gestures on stage at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, TN.
Johnnie Izquierdo/The Washington Post

Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time Thursday as markets reacted to President-elect and crypto entrepreneur Donald Trump announcing he will nominate an industry insider to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Trump said Thursday that Paul Atkins, an advisory board member of the crypto lobby group The Digital Chamber and co-chair of its regulatory-focused Token Alliance, will run the federal agency charged with reining in malfeasance on Wall Street and in the Wild West of digital assets. Atkins, a lawyer, was an SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008 and has become an advocate for light touch regulations on the crypto industry. His Patomak Global Partners counts several crypto firms as clients. Trump and three of his children—“Web3 Ambassadors” Don Jr. and Eric and “DeFi Visionary” Barron—have their own crypto project, World Liberty Financial, which counts a controversial Chinese national and crypto bro accused by the SEC of fraud as its biggest backer. Trump wrote Atkins “recognizes that digital assets & other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before.“ Current SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he will step down when the new administration takes over after Trump pledged to fire him on his first day in office.

Read it at Truth Social

6
State Senator Filmed Urinating On Himself During DUI Arrest
WHEN NATURE CALLS
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 12.05.24 3:31AM EST 
Published 12.04.24 11:41PM EST 
Ken Yager
Tennessee state Sen. Ken Yager takes a field sobriety test in Georgia. WTVF/News Channel 5

A state senator in Tennessee urinated on himself while taking a field sobriety test, according to reports and video from the incident. Sen. Ken Yager, a 77-year-old Republican representing a district in the north of his state, was pulled over by a Georgia State trooper around 5 p.m. on Tuesday on suspicion his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run the same day, local station WTVF reported. During the stop, a state trooper noticed the smell of alcohol on Yager’s breath, and the state senator admitted to drinking “a couple glasses of wine previously in the day,” according to an incident report obtained by The Tennessean. The footage obtained by WTVF shows Yager stumble through the field test, while a stream of liquid appears to flow down his pants. The incident report confirmed he urinated on himself, failed a test to stand on one leg, and recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.14 after taking a breathalyzer test. Yager was eventually arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, and failing to stop at a stop sign. “An unfortunate incident happened last night,” Yager said in a statement released to local media. The senator declined to comment any further based on advice from his attorney, but said he would “cooperate” with law enforcement. Yager was re-elected for another four-year term in November.

7
Trolls Turn on Harry Potter Series Over ‘Woke’ Casting Rumor
OUTRAGE OLYMPICS
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.04.24 7:26PM EST 
Paapa Essiedu arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England.
Paapa Essiedu arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England. Dave Benett/ Getty Images

British actor Paapa Essiedu is reportedly in talks to take on the role of Professor Severus Snape in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Multiple sources told Variety that the I May Destroy You actor is a contender for Snape’s role, though no deals have yet been finalized. The Hollywood Reporter also cited sources familiar with the matter who disclosed that Essiedu has been offered the role—but that it is unclear if negotiations have begun. Representatives for HBO told Variety and THR that while they “appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” as the show goes through pre-production they will “only confirm details as we finalize deals.” In the original Harry Potter films, Alan Rickman assumed the role of the snarky potions teacher. While Essiedu boasts an impressive filmography, some people haven’t taken kindly to the news of his potential casting. A number of social media users bristled at the news due to the fact that Essiedu is Black, with a number spewing hate on X, formerly Twitter. One user called the decision “woke magic dust” and said producers might as well make Snape a “black lesbian woman.” Others have jumped to Essiedu’s defense, however, with one user tweeting, “Here come the racists. This is a fictional character, it’ll be ok.”

Read it at Variety

8
Hegseth Vows to Abstain from Alcohol if Confirmed
CUTTING BACK
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.04.24 5:09PM EST 
Pete Hegseth
Fox News host and National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth was nominated to serve as Trump's Secretary of Defense. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth, said he would quit drinking if confirmed to the position, CNN correspondent Manu Raju reported Wednesday. “He views the job as so important that he volunteered that,” Senate Armed Services Chairman Roger told Raju. “I didn’t ask him.” The New Yorker published a bombshell report Sunday that alleged Hegseth had a history of drinking heavily at work while the president of a veteran’s advocacy group. Then several former Fox News colleagues shared with NBC News that Hegseth’s drinking was concerning and affected his job as a morning host. Hegseth denied having a drinking problem in an interview with Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, though he did not address the allegations about his behavior at work. Hegseth’s candidacy has been marred by a number of scandals, including multiple sexual assault allegations, infidelities and a leaked letter written by his mother calling him an “abuser.”

This Vibrator Claims to Help Boost Prostate Health
VIBE CHECK
Updated 11.07.24 5:03PM EST 
Published 11.07.24 4:51PM EST 
MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Apparently, boosting prostate health can actually be pleasurable—at least, that’s what premium sexual wellness brand MysteryVibe says. The Molto, an ultra-slim and bendable prostate vibrator designed by a doctor, is engineered to be the same size and width as a doctor’s finger and to mimic similar motions to that performed during an exam, allowing for not only intense prostate (the prostate is often hailed as the male ‘G-spot’) and anal stimulation but also a release of prostatic fluids. According to the brand, some studies have found that excess prostatic fluid can lead to inflammation and pressure, so not only is this a sex toy, but it’s also possibly an investment in your prostate health. Think of it almost like a lymphatic massage for your prostate—except one that can give you intense orgasms, too.

MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
Down From $279
Buy At MysteryVibe$199

Made with body-safe silicone, the multifunctional and gender-fluid vibrator is powered by one “anatomically-placed” motor that delivers potent yet precise vibration to the anus and prostate without feeling bulky or inflexible. It’s a great sex toy for those new to anal play or who are looking for an ultra-sleek vibrator with possible health-boosting benefits. The prostate vibrator is equipped with 16 vibration settings and eight pre-set vibration patterns, allowing for superior control and customization. Plus, the device comes with access to a catalog of vibration patterns with the free MysteryVibe smartphone app. Best of all? Because the Molto vibrator is an FDA-registered class II medical device, it’s also FSA/HSA eligible.

9
Donors Flood Missing Hawaii Woman’s Venmo After Learning She Left U.S.
TREAT YOURSELF
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 5:31PM EST 
Published 12.04.24 5:30PM EST 
Hannah Kobayashi.
Hannah Kobayashi was reported missing in November. California Department of Justice

Missing woman Hannah Kobayashi’s Venmo account has reportedly been flooded with donations after news broke that she recently crossed into Mexico. The Hawaii native was initially reported missing by family on Nov. 11 after failing to board a connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York three days prior. The LA Police Department swiftly commenced an investigation into Kobayashi’s disappearance to determine if there was any foul play. On Monday, however, surveillance footage from Customs and Border Protection showed Kobayashi crossing into Mexico alone with her luggage, seemingly unharmed, the day before. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell disclosed that Kobayashi had been “classified a voluntary missing person” in a press conference on Monday, adding that foul play is no longer suspected in her disappearance. Following the update, Venmo users have been sending money and recommendations to Kobayashi for her apparent trip to Mexico, according to The Daily Mail. “I hope you’re safe. You don’t owe an explanation. Here’s some taco money, girl. Have fun!,” one user wrote. Another said, “Way to make it to Mexico girlie! Have a chicharron on me!”

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Trump Books Traditional Media in Rebuke of Pals for First TV Interview
WHAT GOES AROUND
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 12.04.24 5:07PM EST 
Former President Donald Trump and moderator Kristen Welker
William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

Donald Trump’s coming back home...to NBC. The president-elect will sit down with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker for his first network interview since he won the presidency again last month. The conversation will tape on Friday before it airs on Sunday, and the network plans to release the full interview and transcript after it concludes. The sit-down marks a turn for Trump, who effectively shunned traditional media outlets in the run-up to the election in favor of either gabs with Fox News or lengthy debates with Joe Rogan. The interview comes more than a year after Welker launched her show with a Trump interview in September 2023, which critics—including at the Daily Beast—derided as unchallenging and ineffective despite Welker’s skill as an interviewer. Trump has previously derided Welker as “terrible,” “horrible,” and a “radical left Democrat.”

