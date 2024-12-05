This Is the State Where It’s Easiest to Be in the 1 Percent

Man Arrested After TikTok Video Shows ‘Trump’ Flamethrower Stunt
SO HE’S A FAN
A 35-year-old Maryland man was arrested after allegedly torching the words “Trump” and “USA” into the pavement outside his house in Glen Burnie. Craig McQuin’s wife reportedly filmed the stunt and put it on TikTok, where several neighbors spotted the video and tipped off police. Flamethrowers are illegal in Maryland, and officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department and Fire/Arson & Explosives team showed up at McQuin’s house to investigate on Nov. 15. McQuin now faces charges of second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property (greater than $1,000), and possession of a destructive device—an offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine all on its own, according to The Baltimore Banner. Police have reportedly seized the TikTok video as evidence, but the charred message is visible in the news report below. Doesn’t look like “Trump” “USA” to us, but maybe it read more clearly when it was on fire.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT