This Is Trump’s Benghazi Moment: ‘It Doesn’t Really Matter’

PARIS–When it comes to the art of deal-making in Middle East statecraft, death is part of the bargain. At least since the days of the Crusades, assassinations have been used as negotiating tools rather stronger than a diplomatic note, but not so disastrous and fraught with unforeseen consequences as a war.

And while some American commanders in chief might have balked at that proposition, even tried to rule it out, Donald Trump apparently saw the decision to liquidate Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani as a natural negotiating ploy. Perhaps his hawkish advisers told him—without some important caveats—it’s the kind of thing the Israelis have been doing for years.

That would explain, in part, Trump’s tweet on Monday that simply dismissed the debate over whether Soleimani was plotting an “imminent” attack on U.S. installations or personnel. Trump continued to insist without presenting evidence that he believes that to have been the case with Soleimani, then added, “It doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”