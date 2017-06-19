This Is What Jared Kushner’s Voice Sounds Like. Yes, Really.

Behold! Jared Kushner finally speaks!

In April, John Oliver made this point about President Donald Trump’s Senior White House adviser and son-in-law: “For someone with the amount of power that [Kushner] has, have you ever heard him speak? Seriously, what does his voice sound like? You don’t know, do you?”

Oliver proceeded to show footage of Kushner with Gilbert Gottfried’s voice dubbed on top, because honestly, unless you’re a diehard Gossip Girl fan, who was to know what this incredibly influential man sounds like?

That is, until today.

Kushner, who was recently implicated in alleged dealings with the Russian government, spoke at the White House in honor of Technology Week.

“Before I came to Washington, many warned me that the bureaucracy would resist any change that we tried to implement,” he says in his public speech. “So far, I have found exactly the opposite.”

You can listen to him speak below.

