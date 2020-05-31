This Isn’t a Few Bad Apples. The Police Are Rotten to the Core.

Minnesota law enforcement’s latest spate of terror started with the murder of George Floyd and has continued unabated, with cops firing rubber bullets and tear gas—in the midst of a respiratory pandemic—at peaceful protesters. They’re far from alone. Officers have launched attacks against demonstrators in cities all over the country, Omaha, San Francisco, Portland, Columbus, Dallas, New York and Denver among them.

People in Michigan protesting Floyd’s murder and centuries of state-backed violence against black folks were met with chemical munitions liberally fired off by police. What a difference from how the cops behaved one month ago, when gun-toting white folks who stormed the Michigan statehouse because they wanted haircuts weren’t given so much as a citation.

Cops are rioting all over this country right now, again using militarized police violence to retaliate against people for daring to decry militarized police violence, and then suggesting the response is how the violence all began. These brutalities by police in recent weeks—the Floyd lynching, the murder of Breona Taylor, the Tony McDade killing, and now the rubber bullets, teargas, batons, fists and vehicular assaults—are both inhumane and familiar.