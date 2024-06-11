Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

A small Atlanta-based venture capital firm called the Fearless Fund, which was founded in 2019 by three Black women and had a high-profile grant program for Black women founders, was sued last year by a legal activist with a broad vision of a society in which we brush lingering racial inequality under the proverbial rug.

It’s a lawsuit that threatens to upend 50 years of progress, not just for Black women but for all women and minorities, according to Atlanta-based civil rights attorney Kianna Chennault, who joins The New Abnormal this week to discuss the Fearless Fund and the importance of fighting for diversity initiatives in the face of far-right pushback.

“I think that this is an opportunity for people to be a lot more savvy and recognize that we’re under attack,” she said. “There is a party of people who only want white people to achieve, who only want white men to achieve. And they are going to do everything in their power to make sure that that is the case.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Plus! A conversation with The New York Times global economy reporter Peter Goodman about his new book, How the World Ran Out of Everything, which unpacks the COVID-era global supply chain crisis that clogged the global economy for months on end.

“Who brings the stuff to our door seems really inconsequential until it breaks down,” Goodman said. “This is a book for ordinary people who are trying to figure out: ‘How did we run out of all this stuff and are we still vulnerable?’”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.