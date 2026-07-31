This Legal Loophole Could Let Luigi Mangione Walk Free

A Luigi Mangione support group is making an aggressive push for his acquittal, employing a strategy that some experts say President Donald Trump attempted during his hush money trial.

The generationally wealthy and Ivy League-educated Mangione polarized the country in 2024 when he allegedly shot and killed 50-year-old United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Following the Dec. 4, 2024, shooting, the 28-year-old has been dubbed everything from America’s hottest criminal to a cold-blooded killer and a political icon, representing a sharp divide in how Americans view the country’s health insurance industry.

Arguably one of the most polarizing outcomes of the Mangione case is the uprising of the alleged murderer’s own support group, the December 4 Legal Committee, that is encouraging his acquittal via jury nullification.

Mangione's cult-like following has made its way to London, where a mural of him was painted in 2025. Guy Smallman/GETTY

Jury nullification is when a jury delivers the verdict of “not guilty,” a ruling that is irreversible, to a defendant whom they actually do believe broke the law.

Some experts argued that President Donald Trump attempted a strategy of jury nullification in his 2024 trial.

“It appears that he [Trump] is attempting to reach his supporters in Manhattan in the hopes that at least one will make it onto the jury and then steadfastly refuse to convict him—no matter the strength of the evidence," said CNN Legal Analyst Norman Eisen just one month before Trump’s 2024 trial, at which he was charged with 34 felony counts but faced no penalty.

The president has also filed several appeals to overturn civil verdicts that ruled against him.

Jamie Peck, a spokesperson for the December 4 Legal Committee, said in an interview with The Times that jury nullification is “a beautiful feature of our justice system and really one of the only safeguards against tyranny that we have.”

A woman carries a poster with the image of Luigi Mangione as people hold up signs, during a rally titled "Protect Migrants, Protect the Planet," in New York City Kena Betancur/GETTY

The pathway to innocence is rare and often discouraged by judges and experts, but serves as a means for moral disagreement with a law that jurors deem unjust.

“You don’t want prosecutions based on politics,” New York criminal defense attorney Kenneth Belkin said. “You don’t want juries acting based on politics. You want them pursuing the truth.”

Luigi Mangione has gained quite the cult following since his alleged murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO. SARAH YENESEL/via REUTERS

However, the same experts fear that nullification is not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

“You have a juror pool in New York City that is particularly politically inflamed, Belkin continued. ”I think Luigi Mangione has a lot of support in New York City, despite the fact that he’s accused of an egregious murder."

Luigi Mangione's supporters gathered outside Manhattan Criminal Court in protest of the US healthcare system as he appeared in the court for his hearing on murder and terrorism charges. Selcuk Acar Anadolu/GETTY

Belkin goes on to say that when political speculation comes into play, jurors may not convict Mangione—or other suspects—regardless of how overwhelming the evidence may be.

Since Mangione’s arrest, the December 4 Legal Committee has raised $1.5 million from 41,000 donors and called the murder of Brian Thomas “the most celebrated since Osama bin Laden.”