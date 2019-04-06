This Linen Duvet From Jennifer Adams Has a Secret — It's Lined With Super Soft Cotton
Duvet covers have always been my least favorite part of bedding. My skin is sensitive so if a duvet is too itchy against my face at night, I can’t sleep. After falling in love with the idea of a washed linen cover, I wondered if it would be too rough but the Relaxed Linen Duvet Cover from Jennifer Adams changed my mind. The duvet cover is outfitted with two materials: a 100%-linen front and 100% long staple cotton back. It kind of makes me angry that more linen duvet covers out there don’t do this. It’s such a simple way to make sure your bedding is the softest it can be, without sacrificing the beauty and breathability of linen. And here’s the thing, the Relaxed Duvet Cover is super soft on both sides. The linen feels like it’s been washed many, many times before getting packed and the cotton is like a vintage t-shirt that’s been well-loved. It’s breathable in the summer and warm in the winter, giving you the perfect sleeping temperature each night, without having to change out your bedding. - Jillian Lucas
