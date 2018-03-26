This Magnetic Cable Is Great for Clumsy MacBook Owners

CHEAT SHEET
Apple really did its users a disservice when it removed the MagSafe power connectors from its newest array of MacBooks. The now old magnetic connector made sure that your device stayed safe and intact, should you have accidentally tripped over the cable and knocked it to the ground. Luckily, the tech brand Atech came up with the Atech USB-C Magnetic Breakaway Charging Cable as a workaround. Compatible with Apple's latest slew of MacBooks and any gadget that has a USB-C port, this cable safely disconnects from your device during your clumsiest of moments, keeping your laptop or tablet from flying across the room or shattering on the floor. Additionally, it’s been rated to charge faster than standard models, which makes it a worthy investment. The Atech USB-C Magnetic Breakaway Charging Cable typically retails for $39.99, but you can get it now at The Daily Beast shop for only $24.99, a savings of 37%.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.