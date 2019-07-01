This Mattress Company is Helping Americans Rest Easy

CHEAT SHEET
One in three Americans reports getting under seven hours of sleep on a given day—less than the optimal amount for the best health and wellbeing, according to the CDC. Close to the same percentage—35%—of homeless Americans lack a bed to spend the night in, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Leesa, a direct-to-consumer online mattress company and certified B Corp, is on a mission to take on both of these issues at once.
Dedicated to delivering high-quality, American-made mattresses, Leesa prides itself on its commitment to using business as a force for good by donating one mattress for every ten they sell. Since 2014, that adds up to more than 33,000 mattresses donated to nonprofits across the country and more than 15.8 million nights of better sleep.
