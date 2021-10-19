Created by a Famed Meteorologist, the Weatherman Umbrella Won’t Collapse Under Pressure

Scouting Report: Invented by an actual meteorologist, the Weatherman Umbrella can withstand any weather you're willing to walk through.

It wasn’t until I started commuting to work via train that I understood the value of a reliable, long-lasting umbrella. For years, I had invested in cheap, flimsy umbrellas that fell apart or embarrassingly flipped inside out after a handful of uses. But when you get caught in a windy rain storm with a cheap umbrella, no rain boots, wearing open-toed sandals with over ten blocks to go until your destination, you begin to question your weather-related decision making.

Founded by famed meteorologist Rick Reichmuth, Weatherman Umbrella is not producing your typical run-of-the-mill, cheap umbrellas. The Brooklyn-based company has developed a line of well-made umbrellas with state-of-art materials, including industrial-strength fiberglass and quick-dry, water-repellent canopies, which save you and the floor from being soaked when you close the umbrella after a storm. The umbrellas are super lightweight as well. The Travel Umbrella, which I own in a fun neon pink, fits well in my oversized work bag and weighs less than a pound.

Whereas my old, bent-out-of-shape umbrella would absolutely soak me and my clothes as I closed it up after a rainstorm, I noticed the Weatherman umbrella indeed prevents water from going absolutely everywhere. And thus far, it hasn’t gone all topsy-turvy on me with the rainy winds I’ve encountered this past summer in Houston—a city known for its fair share of rainstorms. In fact, unless you’re walking into wild hurricane-style winds, you won’t have to worry about the umbrella flipping inside out on you. Most of the Weatherman umbrellas withstand winds up to 55 mph without inverting under the pressure.

For my needs, I like the compactness of the Weatherman Travel Umbrella compared to their bigger models, but for those looking for protection from the sun and overall coverage, in case you’re trying to cover another person or two in a storm, I’d suggest the Golf Umbrella. It’s 68 inches (huge!) and has UPF 50+ barrier. It’s the perfect umbrella to stash in your trunk for when you’re out and about and get caught in a storm.

Easily opened and closed with the click of a button, the Weatherman Umbrella has become a commuting essential. I carry it with me everywhere I go, unafraid and always prepared for any surprise showers I may encounter throughout the day.

