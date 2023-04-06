This Might Be the Most Palm Beach Car Accident Ever

Read it at The Palm Beach Post
A Palm Beach woman drove her Rolls-Royce through a backyard, knocking over a $3 million statue, and then plowed through a landscape fence and seawall before coming to rest with the front end on the sandy Florida shore. The Palm Beach Post reports that the 66-year-old motorist, who was not identified, told police she had no memory of the hours before she found her luxury sedan dangling off the the five-foot seawall on Friday evening. But authorities said she did not appear intoxicated and was not seriously injured.