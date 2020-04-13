I Love This Vava Milk Steamer So Much I Barely Go to Starbucks Anymore
As a dedicated Starbucks customer, the kind who once went there every single morning (even when it meant wrangling a squirming infant into her car seat), it has never been easy for me to get into the habit of making coffee at home. I prefer a cappuccino with steamed milk over coffee and creamer, and never thought I could pull that off on my own. Then I got this Vava Milk Steamer, and not to sound dramatic, but my mornings completely changed.
In an attempt to save our bank account from $6 daily cappuccinos, my husband bought me a Nespresso machine for Christmas. I was excited to start using it but quickly found that the espresso wasn’t quite as hot as I wanted it to be. Adding cold milk only made things worse, obviously. And honestly? The espresso just wasn’t the same without foam.
It didn’t take long before I was searching for a good milk steamer online. I found a few that sounded great but were also expensive, so I held off. Eventually, a friend of mine recommended the Vava Milk Steamer, raving about how it was really inexpensive and easy to use. I looked it up, ordered it, and have been obsessed since it arrived at my door.
The Vava Milk Steamer truly is easy to use. It has four different settings: hot dense foam, hot airy foam, hot milk, and cold foam. You add the amount of milk you want to the steamer (there are lines inside showing the minimum and maximum amounts you can add), and then you press the one button on the machine until it gets to the setting you want (I personally love making the hot airy foam with oat milk). It takes maybe a minute, maybe more, to heat up and froth. When it’s finished, you’re presented with what truly is hot airy foam, as well as warmed milk underneath that. In a word, it’s perfect.
I also love how easy it is to clean. While you can’t stick this in the dishwasher, it’s made of a non-stick material that makes it incredibly easy to rinse out and doesn’t hold onto milk residue. It also has a tiny little brush with it that is both cute and effective in case you left the milk sitting too long and need to scrub it off.
The jet black steamer doesn’t look like an eyesore sitting on your counter, and it’s also compact enough that it can easily be stowed away if that’s what you prefer. And more importantly? This helps you make the perfect cappuccino. It’s actually kept me from heading to Starbucks every morning (just in time for a global pandemic), and I don’t see that changing any time soon.
VAVA Electric Milk Steamer
