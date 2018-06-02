You may have read about mind-mapping at some point, as it's a technique used by many intellectuals and inventors. Basically, your brain needs context to connect ideas; mind-mapping is a process of creating connections between these ideas, and Scapple is mind-mapping software worth trying.

So how does it work? Scapple allows you to jot down your ideas — no matter how half-formed they may be — so that you can then connect them visually. Instead of writing down all of your ideas in your phone’s notepad, you can use Scapple to organize those thoughts and make them work for you. Since Scapple is visually-oriented, you can click and drag notes to move them around.

Scapple normally costs $15, but it's on sale today in the Daily Beast Shop for $9.99 — a 33% discount.

