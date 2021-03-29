I Use This All-Natural Cleaning Paste On My Shower Floor, Kitchen Sink, Counters, and My Hands

OK, here’s a pop quiz for you: what do your hands, an eggplant, the floor of your shower, and the Pyrex dish you baked lasagna in last night all have in common? That’s right, those are all things you can safely and effectively clean using Scour Cleaning Paste from Humble Suds. And you can add tile and grout, the oven, apples, your feet, plates and silverware, and, of course, the kitchen sink to that list.

Humble Suds Scour All Natural Cleaning Paste Buy at Etsy $ 15

In fact, just about the only thing you can’t clean with this stuff is untreated wood, as the natural oils will seep in and leave a stain. But how much unsealed wood do you really have around the home, anyway?

Scour is so safe because it is made of things that are easy to pronounce and not frightening, things like sodium bicarbonate (AKA baking soda), castile soap (AKA hydrolyzed coconut, jojoba, and olive oils), vegetable glycerin (again, a plant-derived oil), and orange and lemongrass oils. In fact, that’s the entirety of the ingredients.

Spread out and scrubbed at with a stiff brush, Scour breaks up and lifts away even the toughest grime on tile walls and grout, shower river rock flooring, food-encrusted pots and pans, and so on. Rubbed more gently with a soft rag, it brings a shine to a steel stovetop or quartz counters. And as a hand soap, it leaves your skin feeling soft and, as you may expect, clean.

Now, we do need to talk about the smell here. Many cleaning products have a perfectly pleasant scent, while others have an odor that’s… not… good. This stuff? It does not smell good. It smells great. As you clean with it, it’s like you’re holding a bouquet of citrus blossoms instead of a scrub brush or rag. If you prefer the alluring aroma of bleach, then by all means use bleach. But for the rest of us, there’s Scour.

