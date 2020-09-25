This Is the Best Natural Glass Cleaner We Have Ever Used and That Is All
SQUEAKY CLEAN
It might be a bit highfalutin to say that a glass cleaner could change your life, and it would also be wildly inaccurate to claim that had happened to me, so I’m not going to make either of those statements. While Aunt Fannie’s Glass & Window Vinegar Wash did not change my life, it did change the way we clean mirrors, windows, and a few other hard, smooth surfaces around here for the better.
My wife and I have made an almost 100% switch to natural cleaning products, from what we use to wash the cars to what we use to clean the floors — this is both for the health of the family and for the good of the planet and all those sorts of good reasons. But there were always two exceptions: toilet bowl cleaner and glass cleaner. The former… no need to go deep there, you just need that space clean and enough said.
As for glass cleaners, we had tried multiple brands of natural glass cleaners (without ammonia, basically, that is to say) and never found one that could match a chemical-based cleaner. And given the annoyance of streaks and swirls on windows and mirrors, I was all for just sticking with the harsh synthetic stuff. Until we tried Aunt Fannie’s.
The primary cleaning ingredient in Aunt Fannie’s Glass & Window Vinegar Wash is, yes, vinegar. That’s the case with lots of glass cleaners, though, so clearly what counts here is the blend of oils (rosemary, peppermint, orange peel, eucalyptus, etc.) and things like Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate – which mystifies me but according to my research is a stabilizing emulsifier safe enough to be used on foods – that this company managed to get just right.
And I say just right because on mirrors, glass countertops, windows, and even on stainless steel, this cleaner cuts through dirt and grime and leaves less streaking than any natural product I have tried. It compares to an ammonia-based cleaner (classic Windex, e.g.), yet you could literally spray it in your mouth without risk. But please don’t.
As for the smell, the variety I like has a faint lavender scent – granted, it’s lavender with strong vinegar notes, but still, not so bad overall. But them lack of streaks, though.
Aunt Fannie’s Glass & Window Cleaning Vinegar Wash (2-pack)
