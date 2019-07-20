CHEAT SHEET
TWO-FOR-ONE
The NOMAD Battery Cable Does Double Duty With Its Own Attached Portable Battery
In the very recent past, I was a person whose phone would regularly die during the day. By the time I left work, I’d be in the red zone battery-wise with no way of juicing it back up. When I finally found the gift of wireless chargers, I couldn’t stop trying tons of different kinds, and when I saw the NOMAD Battery Cable, I knew I had to try it out. This cable is not your average charging cable. Not only does it connect you to a power source, but it’s its own power source, as well. Straddled between each end of the cord is a 2800mAh portable battery that’ll fully charge your iPhone in one go. And the coolest part is if you do plug it into an outlet or another battery, it’ll always charge your phone before switching to top off its own battery with power. The cable itself is made from ballistically-woven nylon so you won’t end up with any frayed ends and it comes with its own silicone cable tie to keep it from tangling in your bag. I wouldn’t say this should replace a larger, higher-capacity portable battery, but it’s something you should absolutely keep on hand for when you’re in a pinch. | Shop at NOMAD >
