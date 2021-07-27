This Juicer Will Change Your Mind About Juicing

Making fresh juice makes you feel like you’re just a little bit better than other people. Non-juicing people. People who don’t treat their bodies like glowing temples of nutrients. But juicing itself? Noisy. And the clean-up? Endless.
But if you're looking to incorporate more veggies into your diet (who isn't?), juicing is a must. It's a much-needed break from endless salads and is way faster (and more versatile) than cooking up veggies for every meal.
nutribullet’s Slow Juicer uses a high torque (not high speed) motor, meaning it squeezes just as much delicious liquid out of your produce without the high-pitched whine of a speed-based motor. It has a no-drip spout and is made with dishwasher safe components, so you can sip your breakfast juice without worrying about imminently needing to scrub out 13,000 micro-pieces of carrot from a razor-sharp mesh.
nutribullet Slow Juicer
