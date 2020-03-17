This On-Sale Fire Tablet Will Help You Stay Sane While Social Distancing
You’ve put together all your puzzles. You’ve upgraded your work from home situation. What’s left? Making sure your screen time is top-notch. Whether that’s finally buying a Nintendo Switch (Animal Crossing comes out this weekend!) or grabbing an affordable tablet, it’s your chance to really optimize your viewing.
The Fire HD 8 is down to $50 today only and comes with up to 10 hours of battery life for watching all those movies you’ve been meaning to get to, 1.5 GB of RAM to store all of your favorite movies, and an 8" HD display so you always have a great view. My boyfriend bought one of these for our trip to Mexico. It was perfect to throw in his bag and he could pull it out to watch whatever he wanted that wasn’t on in-flight entertainment. It’s lightweight and even though it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of something like an iPad, it’s great to have on hand for when you can’t get outside.
