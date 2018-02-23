This One USB-C Hub Adds 4 Extra Ports to Your MacBook

While the USB-C hub is more commonplace thanks to the popularity of the latest MacBook Pro, not all other devices have switched over. This HyperDrive USB-C hub has 4K HDMI support and expands your MacBook ports to support most other devices you might want to connect to your computer.
It gives you an HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports and an extra USB Type-C port, all in a sleek design that doesn’t interrupt the elegant aesthetic of your MacBook. Plus, you can charge your MacBook right through the hub, so you don't have to stop multitasking just to get your battery up to par. This port also gives you the ability to play 4K HDMI video on external monitors with 4K support, all while accommodating syncing cables, camera cords, flash drives, microSD cards and much more. Usually, this HyperDrive USB-C hub is $59.99, but you can get it now for $44.99.
Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts we may collect a share of sales.