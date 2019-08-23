CHEAT SHEET
SOUNDS LIKE SAVINGS
The OontZ Angle 3 PLUS Maximizes Sound Without Minimizing Space — Get It for $20
If you’re searching for a Bluetooth speaker that will complete your outdoor gathering, look no further than the OontZ Angle 3 PLUS. And the best part is it’s on sale, today only, for $20. Unlike the typical, rectangular Bluetooth speakers, the Oontz is angled to maximize sound. It’s also rated IPX5 waterproof, so that means no splash or surprise thunderstorm will take it down. It easily connects to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop so you can have an endless supply of tunes, no matter where you are. Two precision drivers give you stereo sound without having to have more than one speaker. It has over 30 hours of playing time on a single charge, so you can keep the party going for as long as you want (or as long as you want your friends to stay). At $20, you’ll want to grab one to keep on hand for your next get together. | Get it on Amazon >
