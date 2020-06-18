This Poll Only Lets You Support Trump for President

Fox News viewers who responded to a television ad asking them to vote in a poll on the 2020 presidential race may have been surprised to learn that the survey’s only available option was a vote of support for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

A company called American Polling LLC has been buying ad time on Fox programs this month, according to documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission. A publicly available version of one of the group’s 30-second ads asks viewers to call a 1-800 number to give their preferences on the 2020 presidential contest.

PAY DIRT decided to give the number a call. The ad as aired on TV prompted viewers to press two to support Joe Biden, three for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and four for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)—the latter two of whom are no longer running for president. But the automated survey that greeted actual callers simply asked them to press one if they supported Trump. Press two, and the automated service replies, "Thank you for supporting President Trump. Your vote will only be counted once. Goodbye."