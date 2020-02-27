My Love for This Portable Keyboard That Folds Down Smaller Than a Paperback Knows No Bounds

If I had a nickel for every typo sent via email from my phone, I’d actually only have a dollar or two. But, that’s only because I spend extra time meticulously reviewing emails before sending them. Why? Because of a few embarrassing typos in the past. Details will not be forthcoming, so don’t ask.

Now, do I enjoy meticulously reading through emails laboriously tapped out on or dictated to my phone? No. Not at all. Frankly, I hate using my phone for writing emails, but it’s a nuisance we all have to deal with these days, so for years I just sucked it up and tapped away at the screen, gritting my teeth every time an N pops up instead of an M or autocorrect changed my diction in some ghastly manner.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

Ah, but then a product came along that has totally changed the way I deal with email on the go. And it’s small enough that if I’m carrying any sort of bag with me, it always comes along. It’s the Pluggable Bluetooth Keyboard and it’s the best $55 you can spend if you spend any appreciable time writing on a phone or tablet.

And it’s blissfully simple to use. Here’s how to pair the keyboard with your phone or tablet:

Open the keyboard up, which automatically turns it on. Press the “Fn” (function) key and the number 1 to turn on its Bluetooth mode, then press Fn and the letter C to put it in pairing mode. Now find the keyboard in your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth settings field and tap it.

Boom. You’re paired.

WHY IT'S WORTH TO PAIR IT WITH EVERYTHING

Unfolded, the keyboard is the exact same size as that of my MacBook Pro. This is a full QWERTY keyboard with all the feel and function of any full-sized keyboard out there, including a satisfying click of the keys. Folded up, however, the thing fits in the back pocket of my jeans (just checked) and at 11 ounces, it adds no appreciable weight to your backpack, purse, briefcase, or luggage.

Got an older device that’s not Bluetooth compatible? Connect the keyboard via USB cable and it’s ready to roll. Or type, rather. Don’t roll it around, that’s no way to treat fine hardware.

(And yes, I am currently using the keyboard to write this, though it happens to be connected to my MacBook instead of my phone, for the record.)

Plugable Bluetooth Keyboard Buy on Amazon $ 55

