This Puffer Jacket from Eddie Bauer Is Super Warm, but It Isn’t Puffy.

You know what a puffer is, right? It’s one of those soft, packable jackets that’s perfect as-is for chilly days and ideal for layering in truly frigid weather. Puffers have their distinct look due to their baffles, the stitched tubes of fabric into which is tucked the down or synthetic fill that provides your insulation.

While puffers are generally pretty great at keeping you warm, they often don’t age well. Over time, the fill in those baffles gets packed down and tends to creep off to one side of the tube or the other, creating cold spots and looking… lumpy. Not a great look.

So how about a jacket with all the warmth, softness, flexibility, and packability of a puffer that has neither the puffiness nor the problems those puffy baffles create? Does that sound good? Then it sounds like you, too, need an Eddie Bauer EverTherm Dow Jacket like the one I was wearing when I started this review but that is now on the floor near me because I got way too hot.

The designers of the EverTherm jacket replaced the standard practice of filling quilted baffling with insulation and instead created thin sheets of a fabric imbued with down, a thin down fabric they call… Thindown. Yeah. Work smarter, not harder, right?

The result of this new approach to insulation is a jacket with a smooth exterior, plenty of flexibility, the ability to pack down plenty small, and completely even warming. The lack of stitching running all around the exterior also means superior windchill resistance and even makes the jacket more water-resistant. And for those of you who just don’t like the puffer look, now you can have the puffer warmth, no puff involved. | Shop at Eddie Bauer >

