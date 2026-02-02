Scouted

Rejuvenate Dull, Damaged Hair With This Shampoo and Peptide-Powered Mask

ROOT REVIVAL

No matter your hair type, K18’s shampoo and hair mask can work wonders.

AD BY QVC
K18 biomimetic hair science Peptide Prep detox shampoo and molecular repair hair mask displayed against a colorful gradient background.
QVC

Frizzy. Dull. Tired. Does your hair check any of these boxes? Bleaching, coloring, and chemical treatments can leave hair looking dry and damaged. Breathe life back into your locks with K18’s detox shampoo and repair mask duo, available at QVC.

The detox shampoo removes product buildup, excess oils, and metals (like copper and zinc from showering and environmental exposure) to support damage repair. This brings back your hair’s natural lightness, softness, and shine, leaving it looking fuller and more vibrant. Plus, this shampoo’s formula is color-safe and pH-balanced to ensure minimal scalp irritation.

Follow up with the hair mask. It’s powered by K18’s patented peptide technology that mimics the natural structure of keratin—the primary building block for hair—to promote deep and long-lasting repair within hair strands. The result? Hair that feels noticeably smoother and healthier over time.

K18 Molecular Repair Hair Mask and Detox Shampoo
Buy At QVC$90

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now