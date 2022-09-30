“The perfect lipcolor” means something different to everyone. One person might be thinking of a bold, precisely-lined red lip, where someone else might be thinking of the soft wash of color that's left behind after eating a popsicle. Here's the thing: Beauty Pie’s new The Unlipstick delivers both. With a single coat, this new product delivers blurry, diffused matte color – the type you used to have to blot endlessly to achieve. When paired with the coordinating lip liner, a few coats builds up to a rich color pay-off (without the flaky drying effect of other matte lippies).

Better than a balm, but just as easy to apply, this new Beauty Pie collection was created in collaboration with style icon, and former J.Crew creative director, Jenna Lyons. She hand-picked the eight contemporary shades and five mix-and-match lip liners. The Unlipstick line includes three of Jenna's signature reds, "Jenna" (a soft red), "Strike While It's Hot" (a bold true red), and "Cherry Cherry" (a blue red), as well as your-lips-but-better neutrals like "Nothing On" and "Winner."

"We called it The Unlipstick, because it's unlike any lipstick out there," Lyons explains. Ready for the icing on the gorgeous cake? The Unlipstick is refillable – purchase the magnetic aluminum case once, and enjoy eco-friendly refills ($12 for Beauty Pie members, $28 for everyone else) every purchase after.

The Unlipstick in Cherry Cherry With Refillable Case $20 for Beauty Pie members Buy at BEAUTY PIE $ 38

Like all of Beauty Pie’s products, Unlipstick is available to Beauty Pie members at an exclusive, discounted price – just $10 for the case and only $12 for each refill bullet. Not a member? Start your free 30-day Beauty Pie trial and stock up on The Unlipstick (plus all kinds of luxury makeup, skincare, bodycare, haircare, and fragrance). Start your trial here.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.