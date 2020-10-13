CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
This Scammer Faked Cancer, MS—and Pregnancy
‘LYING ADDICTION’
Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
A Missouri woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to pretending she had muscular dystrophy—and later, breast cancer—to scam charities. Sarah A. Delashmit, 35, admitted on Dr. Phil that she has a “lying addiction,” and the accusations against her suggest she was telling the truth. The ex-nurse went so far as to let people at a Texas camp bathe and dress her so she could keep up the ruse of having a debilitating illness, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. She attended a cancer summit and accepted donated items, like a bicycle. She lost her nursing license for faking pregnancy with pillows under her clothing.