This Scientifically Tested Blanket Could Change How You Sleep
SLEEP TIGHT
If you need some extra help when it comes to relaxing, and you’re not a fan of the weighted blankets that are trending right now, try something a little bit different. The Yaasa Infinity Blanket features FDA Determind Celliant® technology, which absorbs and recycles your body’s natural energy through infrared light. It promotes restful sleep by regulating body temperature. The Infinity Blanket also promotes a sustainable and green creation: Each blanket is made from at least 12 recycled plastic water bottles. Wrap yourself in infrared technology and sleep better.
