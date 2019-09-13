CHEAT SHEET
SLEEP WELL
The EnerPlex Never-Flat Shredded Foam Pillow Is on Sale on Amazon, Today Only
Pillow preferences are personal. Some like it fluffy and high and others want it firm and low. Do yourself a favor and get a pillow you can customize just the way you want it, like the EnerPlex Never-Flat. A set of two is on sale on Amazon, today only. This shredded memory foam pillow is not your standard pillow by any means. You can zip it open to add or subtract as much foam as you want to get the perfect height. The outer bamboo cover is breathable and sustainable. And the whole dang thing can be tossed into a washing machine and hung to dry. The foam interior is manufactured specifically for your pillow instead of from scraps of other foam products. The EnerPlex Never-Flat, like its name implies, won’t flatten over time but if you want to change up your pillow preference, you can always just put some more foam in it and call it a day. | Get it on Amazon >
