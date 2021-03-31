This Simple Device Gets Rid of My Migraines, No Meds Needed
Anyone who gets migraines knows that they can be notoriously difficult to get rid of— even medication doesn’t always work. I might have been skeptical about the ancient traditional Chinese medicine practice of acupressure, but doctors at UCLA have found that it is successfully used for headaches, toothaches, neck and face pain, even stress. You simply need to apply pressure to a specific area between your thumb and index finger. Since that can be difficult to maintain for any length of time, Aculief was developed.
Aculief Natural Headache, Migraine, Tension Relief Wearable
The device comes in three different sizes and can apply pressure to the exact spot, which is referred to as He Gu or L14, until you take it off. You simply measure your hand as directed in the company’s graphic, and then order the corresponding size. It is made of nylon, and is completely latex-free.
Not only does the affordable Aculief device come in different colors, you can also order a 2-pack that is an even better value, at under $30. I love that something so useful is small and light enough to keep with me always. Even more importantly, I really appreciate that there is something to get rid of my migraines that doesn’t make me drowsy.
