This Skin-Safe Tick and Mosquito Spray Works for 12 Hours
BUG OFF!
Scouting Report: Ranger Ready bug spray is skin safe, thanks to the primary ingredient picaridin. It lasts 12 hours and comes in scented and "Scent Zero" which is, in fact unscented.
Problem: bugs love to bite family members who love to be outside. Solution? A damn good bug repellent. And when I call Ranger Ready bug spray damn good, I mean it, and all the more so because we have tried a lot of different ways to keep insects at bay. From citronella-scented bands worn on wrists and ankles to belt-mounted miniature fans actively billowing out repellent aromas to all manner of natural bug sprays and oils to UV electric zappers (which can actually draw more insects to your yard and be counterproductive when improperly placed – there’s a quick PSA for ya) and on and on, we have tried a lot of products in the past few years.
Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Tick & Insect Repellent
The primary functional ingredient in Ranger Ready insect repellent is picaridin, and I’ll just let them explain that one to you: “Picaridin is a synthetic compound derived from the natural compound piperine, found in the group of plants used to produce black pepper.” These sprays are completely safe to be applied to your skin, and unlike what you can experience with DEET-based repellents, Ranger Ready sprays won’t corrode plastic-based materials, so they are also safe on apparel and gear, like tents or hats or such. (They also offer repellents that use permethrin, a synthetic chemical that not only repels but can kill insects but isn’t intended for use on the skin - just be mindful of that.)
