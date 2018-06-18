This Smart Notebook Send Your Handwritten Notes To The Cloud
PEN TO PAPER
While it's convenient to make notes on your phone, nothing beats writing things down with good old-fashioned pen and paper. However, it can be more challenging to search, file, and organize analog notes, which is why the Rocketbook Wave Reusable Smart Notebook was developed. Combining the best of both worlds, this smart notebook affords you the freedom of traditional pen and paper, while syncing your notes into the cloud or your preferred service as soon as you're done jotting them down. And unlike journals of yore that you have to toss or replace once you've filled up all the pages, the Rocketbook Wave can be reused up to five times by sticking it in a microwave to erase the existing contents. The Rocketbook Wave Reusable Smart Notebook usually retails for $27, but today's discount brings the price down to only $19.99.
