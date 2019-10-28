CHEAT SHEET
BULKING UP
The PowerBlock Personal Trainer Set Is a Stackable, Space-Saving System, on Sale on Amazon
One of the biggest complaints I hear from people when they talk about working out from home is that they never have the space to store the equipment. Well, with the PowerBlock Personal Trainer Set, you can kick that excuse out the window. On sale today only for $240, this stackable dumbbell set has everything you need to stay on top of your workout. Ratchet your weight from five up to 50 pounds in 2.5-pound increments on each arm without having to move around cumbersome weights. This system works by increasing weight via a selector pin. Move the pin up and down the dumbbell to increase or decrease weight as you would on a big, bulky overhead machine at the gym. It’s small enough to be tucked into a closet when you’re not using it without taking up too much space. If you’ve been wanting to get a better at-home gym experience, the PowerBlock system is your first step. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.