Come for the Super Stylish Air Purifier. Stay for Game-Changing Fresh Air. Save With 36% Off.

I was completely enamored with a small, travel-sized air purifier earlier this year and have shared recommendations in that category since. Recently, Coway sent me an updated version of its best-selling Mighty Air Purifier. The Coway Airmega 200M packs all the top-rated qualities of its predecessor but comes in a much more stylish package that can accent any space (and clean it up really well). It did mine. And right now, you can save 36% on it at Walmart.

Right now, you can get the Airmega for $185 (down from $289) and Walmart will ship it to you for free. And this thing is really easy to set up, easy to use, and effective as hell. Click the power button and it enters an auto-cleaning mode, adjusting the strength of its airflow in response to the quality of your air. How does it do that? Well, it determines your air quality. An indicator keeps you informed (using blue, red, and purple colors so you can get its read with a quick glance) and regulates the purification. If you don’t want the automatic sensing on, you can choose the strength yourself easily with a single tap on the updated control panel. No matter what, the Airmega is cleaning your air with four-stage filtration: a pre-filter, an odor filter, a true HEPA filter, and an ionizer. With a timer and an eco-mode, your air cleaning is about to get much easier, much more effective, and really good looking. The more compact design also includes a faceplate that turns the purifier into a stylish addition to any home. For a cleaner home, the Airmega’s got your back without looking out-of-place at all. | Get it at Walmart >

