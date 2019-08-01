CHEAT SHEET
NON-COLLEGE SALE
You Don’t Need to Be College-Bound to Find Great Deals During Target’s Massive College Sale
You know you can always lean on Target to cover your essentials needs at any time. And right now, they’re running a tiered sale on back-to-school essentials that’s actually great for anyone, college-bound or not. Spanning categories like Furniture, Kitchen & Dining, and Bedding, Target’s giving you $40 off a purchase of $100 or more. Just use code COLLEGE at checkout to get the discount. With more than 50,000 options on the table, it can be overwhelming to approach the sale so we dug up some top-rated options you’ll find worth clicking through. Scouted readers’ favorite Lodge’s 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet commands a 4.7-star average rating from 500 reviewers and is going for $23 right now (that’s nearly a fourth of the way to $100). And the Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer from Conair is a $55 investment in your wardrobe maintenance you won’t regret. Whether for your clothes, furniture, or even carpets, this highly-rated and easy-to-use steamer will help keep them clean, refreshed, and smelling great. Or step up your sheets with the 400 Thread Count Printed Performance Sheet Set. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, the queen-sized set is yours for $48. With more than 3,600 reviewers leaving it a 4.6-star average rating, it’s no surprise Target calls the set its “most popular sheets.” For a Target-level upgrade this summer that rides the college wave regardless of your own swimming lane, this sale is a great opportunity to grab (if you do so before it ends). | Shop at Target >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.